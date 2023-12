NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 22-year-old Kazakh tennis player Alexander Bublik, holding 75th place in the ATP ranking, defeated 31-year-old Columbian Santiago Giraldo, ranked 232nd in the world, at the U.S. Open, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The match lasted for 3 hours 18 minutes. During the second round of the U.S. Open Bublik will play with the winner of Dominic Thiem (Austria)/ Thomas Fabbiano (Italy) showdown.