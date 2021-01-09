EN
    12:10, 09 January 2021

    Bublik/Golubev duo sails into Antalya Open 3rd round

    ANTALYA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis players Alexander Bublik and Andrei Golubev reached the 3rd round of the men's doubles of the 2021 Antalya Open. It is the men's tennis tournament played on hard courts, the official website of the Kazakh Tennis Federation reports.

    Kazakhstani doubles duo played against David Goffin and Pierre-Hugues Herbert to win 2:1 (6:3, 0:6, 12:10). The match lasted for 1 hour 10 minutes.


