09:53, 28 March 2023 | GMT +6
Bublik loses in Miami Open 2023 Round of 16
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s No1 in men’s singles Alexander Bublik played his second round in Miami Open doubles, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.
Paired with Miomir Kecmanović of Serbia, Bublik faced British/Finnish duo Lloyd Glasspool/Harri Heliovaara and lost in two sets with the total score of 2:6, 2:6. The round of 16 match lasted for 49 minutes only.
During the game, Bublik and Heliovaara hit two aces and made two double faults. Besides, the Kazakh/Serbian duo won four points in a row.