EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:53, 28 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Bublik loses in Miami Open 2023 Round of 16

    None
    Photo: ktf.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s No1 in men’s singles Alexander Bublik played his second round in Miami Open doubles, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

    Paired with Miomir Kecmanović of Serbia, Bublik faced British/Finnish duo Lloyd Glasspool/Harri Heliovaara and lost in two sets with the total score of 2:6, 2:6. The round of 16 match lasted for 49 minutes only.

    During the game, Bublik and Heliovaara hit two aces and made two double faults. Besides, the Kazakh/Serbian duo won four points in a row.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!