Bublik marches on, Kukushkin out of Nordic Naturals Challenger

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Alexander Bublik has reached the next round of the Nordic Naturals Challenger presented by Santa Cruz County Bank in Aptos, CA, USA, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Bublik edged out 3rd-seeded Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland in straight sets 6-1, 6-1.



In the quarterfinals the Kazakhstani will face American wildcard Denis Novikov who outplayed another representative of Kazakhstan Mikhail Kukushkin earlier.