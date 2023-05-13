Bublik of Kazakhstan advances to 3rd round of Italian Open

ROME. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's top seed Alexander Bublik won the second-round match at the ATP Masters 1000 singles event in Rome, Italy, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The Kazakhstani defeated American Ben Shelton, 20, the world's no. 35, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 in the socond-round match of the Italian Open. The match lasted for one hour and 51 minutes.

Bublik fired five aces, made three double faults, as well as won seven points, and three games in a row.