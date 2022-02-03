Bublik of Kazakhstan advances to tennis tournament quarterfinal in France

PARIS. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s No.1 tennis player Alexander Bublik won the second-round match of the professional tennis tournament - the Open Sud de France - held in Montpellier, France, Kazinform reports.

According to the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, the Kazakhstani won over Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France 6-3, 6-7 (2-7), 6-2.

The match lasted for 1 hour and 58 minutes with the Kazakhstani firing 11 aces, making five double faults and saving six break points out of 14. The score of the two players' personal encounters is now 1-1.

Bublik is to face off against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in the quarterfinal.