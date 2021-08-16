Bublik of Kazakhstan loses Cincinnati Masters doubles 1st round

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan paired with Cristian Garín of Chile has failed to advance at the Cincinnati Masters doubles, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

The Kazakhstani-Chilean duo lost to Cameron Norrie of Great Britain and Alex de Minaur of Australia 2-6, 2-6 in the first round of the ATP Masters 1000 doubles tournament in Cincinnati, USA.

Bublik and Garín fired one ace and made seven double faults.