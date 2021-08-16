EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:35, 16 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Bublik of Kazakhstan loses Cincinnati Masters doubles 1st round

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan paired with Cristian Garín of Chile has failed to advance at the Cincinnati Masters doubles, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

    The Kazakhstani-Chilean duo lost to Cameron Norrie of Great Britain and Alex de Minaur of Australia 2-6, 2-6 in the first round of the ATP Masters 1000 doubles tournament in Cincinnati, USA.

    Bublik and Garín fired one ace and made seven double faults.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!