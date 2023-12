TORONTO. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan lost to Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the third round of the tennis tournament Canada Masters, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

The Kazakhstani faced loss in the third-round match against Russian Daniil Medvedev 4-6, 6-3, 4-6 at the Canadian Open.

During the 2 hours match Bublik fired 14 aces, made six double faults, and saved one break point of four.