    12:15, 06 July 2024 | GMT +6

    Bublik of Kazakhstan loses to world no.13 Tommy Paul at 2024 Wimbledon

    tennis
    Photo: Sports.kz

    Kazakhstani top seed Alexander Bublik failed to advance at the ongoing 2024 Wimbledon Championships in London, the UK, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Bublik of Kazakhstan lost to world no.13 Tommy Paul of the US 3-6, 4-6, 2-6 in the third round of the 2024 Wimbledon men's singles tournament.

    During the match, the Kazakhstani fired 15 aces and made two double faults.

    Currently, the 27-year-old Kazakhstani sits at 23rd spot of the ATP Singles Ranking.

    Tags:
    Sport Tennis Alexander Bublik
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
