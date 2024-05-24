Bublik of Kazakhstan reaches his first-ever clay-court singles tournament semifinal

World no.19 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has advanced to the semifinal of the clay-court ATP 250 event in the French city of Lyon, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Kazakhstan’s Bublik outplayed Russian Pavel Kotov, ranked 57th in the world, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 in the quarterfinal of the tournament.

Bublik is to take on Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France for a berth in the finals of the Lyon Open.

To note, the Kazakhstani is to play for the first time in the clay-court singles tournament in his career.