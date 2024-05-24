EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:42, 24 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Bublik of Kazakhstan reaches his first-ever clay-court singles tournament semifinal

    tennis
    Photo: KTF

    World no.19 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has advanced to the semifinal of the clay-court ATP 250 event in the French city of Lyon, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Kazakhstan’s Bublik outplayed Russian Pavel Kotov, ranked 57th in the world, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 in the quarterfinal of the tournament.

    Bublik is to take on Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France for a berth in the finals of the Lyon Open.

    To note, the Kazakhstani is to play for the first time in the clay-court singles tournament in his career.

    Tags:
    Sport Tennis
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!