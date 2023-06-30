22:00, 30 June 2023 | GMT +6
Bublik of Kazakhstan to take on American Mackenzie McDonald in 2023 Wimbledon 1st round
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan, ranked 26th in the world, has learnt his opponent at the start of the Grand Slam tennis tournament in London, Sports.kz reports.
Kazakhstan’s top seed Alexander Bublik is to face American Mackenzie McDonald in his first match at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. The match is set to start at round 4:00 pm Astana time on July 3.
The Grand Slam tennis tournament is to run July 3-16 in London, the UK.