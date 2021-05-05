Bublik reaches 3rd round of ATP Tour Masters 1000 event in Spain

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan for the first time advanced to the third round of the ATP Tour Masters 1000 event – Madrid Open, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In the second round of Mutua Madrid Open Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik outplayed Canadian Denis Shapovalov, ranked 14th in the world, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

During 2 hours and 21 minutes Bublik, ATP’s number 44, fired nine aces, saved three break points, and made seven double faults, while 22-year-old Shapovalov hit six aces, saved two break points, and made 14 double faults, giving the Kazakhstani his second rivalry game win against the Canadian.

In the next round Alexander Bublik is to face off against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina or Aslan Karatsev of Russia.