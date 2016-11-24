EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:42, 24 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Bublik reaches Capital Cup quarterfinal in Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russian tennis player Alexander Bublik who recently announced he will represent Kazakhstan advanced to the quarterfinal of the Astana Challenger ‘Capital Cup', Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The 19-year-old Bublik edged out German Daniel Masur in a three-set match 3-6, 7-6, 6-2.

    The 6th-seeded Bublik will face qualifier Temur Ismailov of Uzbekistan in the quarterfinal-match.

    It should be noted that Ismailov stunned Russian Alexander Kudryavtsev seeded 3rd at the tournament to reach the quarterfinals.

    The prize fund of the tournament totals $50,000.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!