    15:58, 30 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Bublik storms into Mubadala Citi DC Open Qualifying Finals in U.S.

    Photo: ktf.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik in a duo with Dutch Tallon Griekspoor played the semifinal round of the Mubadala Citi DC Open Qualifying Doubles (Washington D.C., U.S.), Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.

    The Kazakh/Dutch tandem defeated American/Philippian pair Marcos Giron/Treat Huey – 5:7, 7:6 (10:8), 10:8.

    Bublik and Griekspoor strolled into the Qualifying Finals where they will meet Indian players Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Sundar Prashanth.

    Bublik is currently ranked 26th by the Association of Tennis Professionals.

    He is now the best player of Kazakhstan in men’s singles.


