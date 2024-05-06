Bublik, Zkukayev and Kulambayeva renew their records in global rankings

The Association of Tennis Professionals and Women’s Tennis Association updated their singles and doubles rankings, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Kazakhstan’s No 1 Alexander Bublik improved his position by one spot after being placed 17th. The country’s No 2 Alexander Shevchenko lost one spot and now stands 60th.

Mikhail Kukushkin holds the 134th line, Beibut Zhukayev skyrocketed from the 182nd to the 174th position. Denis Yevseyev stands 177th, Dmitry Popko is 223rd and Timofey Skatov is 247th.

Alexander Nedovyesov retains his 42nd position in ATP doubles.

As for female players, Elena Rybakina maintained her 4th position. Yulia Putintseva climbed up by nine spots to land 41st. Aruzhan Sagandykova moved up to the 754th line and Sonya Zhiyenbayeva holds the 878th line now.

As for doubles, Anna Danilina climbs five positions up and now stands 51st, and Zhibek Kulambayeva ranks 138th having improved her position by three spots.