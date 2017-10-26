Bucharest welcomes 3rd Kazakhstan Film Festival

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bucharest hosted the 3rd Kazakhstan Film Festival timed to the 25th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic ties between Kazakhstan and Romania on October 23-25, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

The event was organized by the Kazakh Embassy in Romania with the support of KMG International and Kazakhfilm Film Studio named after Shaken Aimanov, the Romanian Culture Institute and the French Institute in Bucharest.



Five feature films by Kazakhstani directors - The Kazakh Khanate: Diamond Sword by Rustem Abdrashov, A Road to Mother by Akan Satayev, Oralman (Returnee) by Sabit Kurmanbekov, Zhat/Stranger by Yermel Tursunov and Walnut Tree by Yerlan Nurmukhambetov were screened during the three-day festival.







At the opening ceremony of the festival, Kazakh Ambassador to Romania Daulet Batrashev noted that Romania can learn more about the history, culture and traditions of the Kazakh people through our films.



Success of the festival and the fact that it generates intense public interest proves that such good tradition should be preserved in the future.



In attendance at the festival were Kazakhstani actors Inkar Abdrash (The Kazakh Khanate: Diamond Sword) and Altai Nogerbek (A Road to Mother) who shared stories from the movie sets with the guests of the festival.



After watching the films, prominent politicians, cultural figures and diplomats attending the festival noted that Kazakhstan and Romania have a lot in common, especially in terms of history.



The Romanian cities of Constanta and Cluj-Napoca are expected to hold the first Kazakhstan Film Festivals this November.



The first-ever Kazakhstan Film Festival took place in Bucharest in November 2015 and was dated to the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate. The second one timed to 25 years of Kazakhstan's Independence was held on September 29 - October 1, 2016.



