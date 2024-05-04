Budapest hosts presentation of new teaching tool for Kazakh language

The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Hungary hosted the first presentation of the book “Textbook of the Kazakh Language for Hungarians” published by “Polygraphkombinat” LLP in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

On behalf of the authors, Ambassador Zhanibek Abdrashov met with Babakumar Hinayat (Takács Ibolya and Bijomart Kapalbekovich) and the President of the Rovás Foundation, László Sipos, and presented 300 copies of the book.

According to Babakumar Hinayat, the textbook’s official presentation is scheduled for July or August at Lakitelek People’s University in Hungary.

Photo credit: press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry

The books will be distributed to Hungary's National Library, higher education institutions and language centers, as well as the central libraries of Nagykunság and Kiskunság, both of which are close to Kipchaks.

Due to the authors’ appeal, the books were delivered from Kazakhstan to Budapest following publication with the assistance of the of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The textbook was published with the support of the Foundation for the Support of East European and Central European Studies of Hungary, the Magyar-Turan Foundation, the Lakitelek Institute, the Rovás Foundation, and Almaty’s Institute of State Language Development.