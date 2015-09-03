Budapest migrant standoff enters second night

LONDON. KAZINFORM Hundreds of migrants are in a standoff with police for a second night outside a Budapest railway station.

Earlier, scuffles broke out between the two sides as frustration among migrants boiled over outside Keleti station. Many of the migrants have tickets and are insisting they be allowed to travel on to Germany and other countries, but Hungary says it is enforcing EU rules. Meanwhile, Germany, Italy and France have called for "fair distribution" of refugees throughout the EU. In a joint declaration, the country's three foreign ministers also called for Europe's asylum laws to be revised, the Italian foreign ministry said in a statement (in Italian). As it happened: Wednesday's developments With tens of thousands of migrants from the Middle East and Africa on the move through Europe, the EU's member states are struggling to agree a common policy for dealing with the crisis. Italy and Greece have complained that they are overwhelmed by the numbers arriving on their shores. And while countries such as Germany are prepared to accept large numbers of asylum seekers, others, such as the UK, are not. The BBC's Chris Morris in Brussels says the European Commission, the executive of the EU, is trying to draw up a list of safe countries of origin that failed asylum applicants can be sent back to. And an EC spokeswoman has now said it is preparing proposals for a mechanism to automatically redistribute a proportion of those seeking asylum among EU states. In other developments: Five children were among 12 migrants who drowned in Turkish waters while trying to reach Greece, officials said; images of a child's body washed up near the resort of Bodrum were circulating widely on social media Aid agency Medecins Sans Frontieres tweets that two of its boats have rescued nearly 1,000 people from the Mediterranean Police in Austria released 24 Afghan migrants who were in danger of suffocating from the back of van A man was arrested in the German town of Massow after attacking people in a migrants' centre with pepper spray About 300 supporters of Hungary's right-wing nationalist Jobbik party waved flags and shouted abuse at migrants crossing the border from Serbia Eurostar trains between London and Paris were disrupted overnight after migrants got on to train tracks The migrants camped overnight at Keleti station had been prevented from boarding trains on Tuesday. They had bought tickets after Hungary appeared to abandon efforts on Monday to register migrants, allowing huge numbers to board trains to Vienna and southern Germany. Hundreds of migrants again protested on Wednesday, chanting "Freedom, freedom" and waving train tickets. Journalists at the scene said tensions were high with migrants involved in a stand-off with riot police. A confrontation also broke out an another railway station in Budapest where a group of migrants occupied a platform after refusing to board a train sending them to a reception centre in the eastern city of Debrecen. Police quoted by Hungarian TV said the "illegal immigrants" held their children aloft and demanded they be allowed to proceed freely to Germany. Prime Minister Viktor Orban is due to meet EU chiefs on Thursday to discuss Hungary's handling of the crisis, BBC News reports.