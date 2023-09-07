Buddhists' World Fellowship interested in further strengthening of cooperation with Kazakhstan

BANGKOK. KAZINFORM – Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Thailand Arman Issetov met with President of the World Fellowship of Buddhists Phallop Thaiarry, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the participation of the World Fellowship of Buddhists in the XXI meeting of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, which will be held on October 11, 2023 in Astana.

Ambassador Issetov emphasized the importance of the upcoming meeting in Astana in ensuring interfaith dialogue. It was noted that in the face of increasing global threats and disagreements, the leaders of the world religious can unite humanity.

In turn, President Thaiarry said that the World Fellowship of Buddhists has consistently expressed support for holding the Congress of Religious Leaders in Kazakhstan for many years. The President of the World Fellowship of Buddhists promised to positively consider the participation in the XXI meeting of religious leaders in Astana this year.