Budget amended to solve most pressing problems of population - Majilis Speaker

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin believes that measures of social support taken by the Government today will allow to solve many social problems of the population in the future, Kazinform reports.

The Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, endorsed the amendments to the republican budget for 2019-2021 at the Wednesday's session.



"Carrying on the social strategy launched by first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev initiated a range of important measures of state support for socially vulnerable layers of the society. Today we've approved the amendments to the draft law "On the republican budget for 2019-2021" aimed mainly at solving the most pressing social problems of our citizens," Speaker Nigmatulin said.



From now on, in his words, central and local government agencies will make sure that those in need will get the help from the government.