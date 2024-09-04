Budget deficit in Kazakhstan to reach KZT 4.1 trillion by 2025

At today’s plenary session chairwoman of the financial budget committee of the Kazakh Majilis Tatiana Saveliyeva focused on the National Fund of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

She stressed the country's budget deficit would hit 4.1 trillion tenge by 2025.

Saveliyeva presented draft laws on the guaranteed transfers from the National Fund of Kazakhstan and the 2025-2027 republican budget.

Annual guaranteed transfers from the National Fund to the republican budget are defined up to 2 trillion tenge. The guaranteed transfers do not exceed the volume of projected revenues to the National Fund from the oil sector companies, she said.

The draft republican budget for 2025-2027 is based on the socioeconomic development forecast. Budget revenues in 2025 are predicted to make 21.7 trillion tenge, including fiscal revenues up to 15.6 trillion tenge and transfers from the National Fund up to 5.3 trillion tenge.

She added budget expenses are forecast to reach 25.8 trillion tenge. In 2025 the budget deficit is projected at 4.1 trillion tenge or 2.2% to GDP reducing to 1.9% in 2027.