Budget income made 4trln in Jan-Aug 2016 - Ministry of Finance

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In January-August 2016, budget income beat the target by 25%, according to Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanov.

"In the reporting period, budget income exceeded 800bln tenge that is 25% higher of the target set. Over 4trln tenge was paid to the budget in January-August 2016, that is 1.2trln or 40% higher against the same period in 2015," said Sultanov.



In his opinion, such growth was achieved due to the governmental anti-crisis measures including national currency rate adjustment, tax administration improvement, countering shadow economy, search for reserves and improving tax culture.



"Thus, 11bln tenge was paid additionally to the budget after we had analyzed over half a million of individual income tax declarations. 85,000 taxpayers were sent notifications to pay their taxes" he added.