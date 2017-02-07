Budget of 2019 Winter Universiade in Krasnoyarsk to exceed $1B

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The official delegation of Krasnoyarsk Territory, Russia is in Almaty city to study its experience in holding the 28th Universiade, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I'm particularly interested in how the city has developed before and after the Universiade. Such big events as a sports forum, an economic forum or a public forum always have a certain impact on the city. Big cities need to undergo constant transformation, they need changes to create new conditions for the implementation of various projects and conditions to make people feel comfortable in big cities. In this context, we are interested in Almaty's experience, because it involved a large-scale program of the city's transformation, construction of new sport facilities and residential complexes," mayor of Krasnoyarsk Edkham Akbulatov said.



Mr. Akbulatov praised the level of organization of the 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty.



He revealed that the budget of the upcoming Universiade in Krasnoyarsk will exceed $1 billion.



The delegation of Krasnoyarsk to Almaty city also includes Russian Vice Minister of Sport Parshikova and two deputies of the mayor.



The 29th Winter Universiade will take place in Krasnoyarsk in 2019. While in Almaty, the delegation will familiarize with the construction of Universiade facilities, work of volunteers, catering, system of ticket sales, etc.