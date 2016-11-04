Budget programs 2017-2019 discussed by Astana Maslikhat

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Standing Committee of Astana Maslikhat for social and cultural development has held a meeting where Astana budget for 2017-2019 were discussed.

Deputy Head of the Astana Department of Economy and Budget Planning Gulnar Zhussupova has told that according to the RoK Draft Law "Re the Volumes of General Transfers Between the National and Regional Budgets, the City Budget of National Significance and Astana Budget for 2017-2019", the Ministry of National Economy determined withdrawal of KZT 73,8 billion from the Astana budget, according to astana.gov.kz.

The major expenditure items of the city budget are improvement of living standards including health, education and social protection. The budget money will be used for cultural and leisure activities of the city population.

The Director of Health Department Erik Baizhunussov told about the Program of Medical Assistance for Individuals Diagnosed Tuberculosis, Infectious Diseases, Psychological Disorders and Behavioral Disorder Associated with Use of Psychoactive Substances. According to him, the city budget covers capital expenditures of medical and public health organizations. Another important issue which should be considered is ensuring health care in the suburbs of Astana.

In the part of social protection of the population there are several programs foreseen, the city budget also includes, the program of special social service for the aged and disabled in general healthcare institutions provides according to Yermek Ospanov, the Head of Social Protection Department.

In total the Commission has approved the budget programs for the next 2017-2019 period.