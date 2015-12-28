Budget received 100% of income due to tenge rate adjustment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - One of the main factors contributing to exceeding the plan on income to the budget was tenge rate adjustment, this has been announced at today's press conference in Central Communications Service by Finance Minister Bakhyt Sultanov.

"Today we can say that the income part of the republican budget is 100%.No doubt, the major factor was the over-fulfillment of budget revenues due to tenge rate adjustment in connection with its transition to a free floating regime. This gives us a good start at the beginning of the next financial year," the Minister said. He said that the Parliament has recently ratified the agreement with the Asian Development Bank under which the bank provided $1 billion under the special program to support financing of the budget deficit. Fulfillment of the plan of revenues to a local budget is observed in regions as well. According to his words, it happened due to the implementation of such state programs as Nurly Zhol, Business Road Map and Employment Roadmap. He stressed that these programs were developed to maintain and create new permanent jobs for population.