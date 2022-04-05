EN
    11:44, 05 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Budget revenues estimated at KZT 10.2 tn

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov told the Kazakh Government about the updated budget revenue forecast, Kazinform reports.

    «The budget revenue forecast was revised on basis of the adjusted macroeconomic forecast. The budget revenues in 2022 are estimated at KZT 10.2 tn that is KZT 995 bln more as compared to the approved plan,» the Minister told the Government meeting.

    Earlier the Minister announced the amended economic projections.

    Since the beginning of the year the country reports positive economic growth trends, the GDP growth rates reached 3.5%.


