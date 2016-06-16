EN
    13:17, 16 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Budgetary spending on social sphere reached 7% of GDP – Minister of Finance

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at a plenary session, the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament has heard the reports of the Government and the Accounts Committee regarding utilization of the national budget.

    According to Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanov, the expenditures on social sector in 2015 rose to 7% of GDP and made 2.8 bln tenge. Their share in the budget increased to 39.4%.

    The Government fully performs its social obligations, he said. The pensions and other social  allowances are paid timely and fully to 4 mln 912 thousand recipients.

    “Budget revenues increased by 105.7%. The last year’s  7 trln budget was utilized by 99.8%,” added the Minister. 

