ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today a buffalo calf has been born for the first time in semi-free conditions in the Karkaralinsk national park, Kazakhstan, our correspondent reports.

"There are four buffalos in the park so far," press secretary of the forestry and wildlife committee of the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry Saken Dildakhmet said.



The Karkaralinsk national park is located in Karaganda region. It is 112,120 ha in size.