    10:33, 23 September 2019 | GMT +6

    Building under construction collapsed in Kyzylorda region

    None
    None
    ZHALAGASH. KAZINFORM - A one-story building under construction has collapsed in the administrative center of Zhalagash district, Kyzylorda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The incident occurred on September 22 at 7:50 pm local time. The construction of the building was started in July the current year.

    According to «Center for Mobilization and Operational Work» a one-story building under construction has completely collapsed for unknown reasons. Its total area was 299 square meters.

    As a result of the incident, three cars parked nearby were damaged.

    There are no victims and injured.


