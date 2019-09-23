10:33, 23 September 2019 | GMT +6
Building under construction collapsed in Kyzylorda region
ZHALAGASH. KAZINFORM - A one-story building under construction has collapsed in the administrative center of Zhalagash district, Kyzylorda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The incident occurred on September 22 at 7:50 pm local time. The construction of the building was started in July the current year.
According to «Center for Mobilization and Operational Work» a one-story building under construction has completely collapsed for unknown reasons. Its total area was 299 square meters.
As a result of the incident, three cars parked nearby were damaged.
There are no victims and injured.