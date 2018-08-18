Bukhar Zhyrau - outstanding figure, who called people to defend homeland, Kazakh President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Bukhar Zhyrau is the outstanding personality who held the people together during the fateful time through his wise saying and literary works calling to defend the homeland," the congratulatory message of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev reads.

Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova, taking part in the celebrations of the 350th anniversary of Bukhar Zhyrau Kalkamanuly in Karaganda region, read out the message.



"Bukhar Zhyrau is the outstanding personality who held the people together during the fateful time through his wise saying and literary works calling to defend the homeland. We are the happy generation that fulfilled the great ancestors' dream of the common nation and the powerful state. That's why the Bukhar Zhyrau heritage is always of current concern," the message reads.



Bukhar Zhyrau is the great poet of XVIII century. He was one of the influential biys (sage) during the rule of Tauke and one of the key advisors to Abylai. Bukhar Zhyrau took part along with Tole Bi, Kazybek Bi and Aiteke Bi in writing Zheti Zhargy set of laws. Bukhar spoke fluently Kazakh, Arabic, Persian, Chinese languages.



MPs, heads of state bodies, public figures, well-known scientists also attended the events. Those gathered laid flowers to the Bukhar Zhyrau Monument, the Akorda press service reports.



A concert, national sports competitions were held there as part of festive events.