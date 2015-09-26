Bulat Utemuratov elected member of International Tennis Federation’s BOD

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Santiago (Chile) has held election of a president of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and members of the board of directors of the federation.

Bulat Utemuratov, president of Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, has been elected the member of the Board of Directors of the ITF for the period of four years. The new composition of the ITF BOD included 13 candidates from different countries. It should be noted that American David Haggerty has been elected to a four-year term as the president of the International Tennis Federation. Haggerty was elected Friday by the ITF, best known for running the Davis Cup and the women's Fed Cup, and replaces Francesco Ricci Bitti of Italy who held the post for 16 years.