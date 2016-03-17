Bulegenov: Belarus and Kazakhstan maintain good and close relations

MINSK. KAZINFORM The relations between Belarus and Kazakhstan have reached the level of strategic partnership, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus Yergali Bulegenov told journalists on 16 March, BelTA has learned. The diplomat said that Belarus and Kazakhstan maintain good and close relations that gradually evolve.

There are no unsettled issues, Yergali Bulegenov noted. “We resolve all the issues at the negotiating table,” the Ambassador stressed. He emphasized that Belarus and Kazakhstan provide mutual assistance on the international arena. For instance, Belarus cooperates with Kazakhstan within the framework of the United Nations. The leaders of the two countries maintain close and trusting relationships that contribute to the development of partner relations on mutually beneficial terms.

The fact that Belarus and Kazakhstan are members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) provides a good basis for bilateral cooperation. Both countries pin big hopes on this integration project. Members of the EEU are working to settle important issues, including those related to oil and gas. The work is expected to finish by 2025. Besides, the union's international clout is growing. More and more countries express desire to cooperate with the EEU founded by Belarus, Russia, and Kazakhstan

Source: BELTA

