Bulegenov: Belarus, Kazakhstan need to strengthen mutual defense, military cooperation

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus and Kazakhstan need to strengthen mutual defense and military cooperation, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus Yergali Bulegenov said at the conference "70th anniversary of the UN.

Initiatives of Kazakhstan and Belarus Aimed at Strengthening Peace and Security" on 1 December, BelTA informs. "For many years of a so-called peaceful period on the Earth local conflicts have still been raging with millions of victims. These are, apart from Ukraine, Middle East and North Africa. We are deeply concerned with the tension rising in Eastern Europe, around the CIS borders and near the Union State, in the immediate vicinity of Belarus. As you know, there are similar threats in the south of Central Asia. It is urgent for our countries to strengthen mutual defense and military cooperation, both in the bilateral and multilateral formats," the diplomat said. Kazakhstan values highly Belarus' contribution to the peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. "Minsk has become a perfect negotiating platform. It was made possible thanks to a peacekeeping stance of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko," said Yergali Bulegenov. In his words, states should do their best to stop the bloodshed. "For this we need reliable political guarantees, a political will from all the parties, readiness to meet each other halfway for the sake of saving human lives. We see a way out from this crisis through the political regulation with the help of solid international commitments, first of all, to the OSCE," the Ambassador said. He added that Kazakhstan sent its observers to the OSCE mission this year and plans to set up a new team of observers. "Today with the military and political situation aggravating, for the first time since the end of the cold war it is of the greatest importance to strengthen cooperation in the military-technical area," the diplomat is confident. In his words, the issue of preserving stability and security in Eurasia cannot but include the issues related to strengthening and further development of the Eurasian Economic Union. "The geographical position of the integration association next to the world's strongest economic players and markets - the EU, China and Southeast Asia - attract the interest of many countries willing to develop integration with the EEU. The countries such as India, Egypt, Turkey, Iran, Syria, the states of the European Free Trade Association (Iceland, Norway, Switzerland, Lichtenstein) and many others show interest in concluding a free trade agreement with the EEU. Vietnam has already signed such an agreement. It can be said with optimism that the political will of the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Belarus and Russia (the EEU founding members) as well as Armenia and Kyrgyzstan will further promote the development and expansion of regional interaction for the benefit of the peoples of our states and strengthening the international security potential," said Yergali Bulegenov. According to the Ambassador, Belarus and Kazakhstan make a big contribution to the strengthening of peace and international security, promoting the most important initiatives in this area, BelTA reports.