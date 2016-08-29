Bulegenov: EEU will be fully operational once all exemptions and restrictions are removed

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) will start operating at its full capacity once all exemptions and restrictions are removed, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus Yergali Bulegenov told a press conference on 29 August, BelTA has learned.

"When there are no withdrawals and restrictions, it will be a true union. I am an optimist and I believe that the EEU will become fully operational one day," Yergali Bulegenov said.

The Ambassador stressed that free movement of goods on the common market is the main goal of the Eurasian Economic Union. "Today, unfortunately, including due to some objective reasons, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia still apply exemptions with respect to various goods," he said.

The EEU common market of medical goods is still a thing of the future, the diplomat noted. "We hope that it will be enforced by the end of the year, and we will have a common electricity market by 2019," Yergali Bulegenov said. The diplomat expressed confidence that the union will be operating at its full capacity by 2025.

Source: Belta.by