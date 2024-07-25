Bulgaria keen on expanding ties with Kazakh mining and geological universities

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria Viktor Temirbayev held a meeting with the Rector of the University of Mining and Geology "St. Ivan Rilski" Ivaylo Koprev, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

The parties discussed the prospects for expanding ties between higher educational institutions of the two countries in mining and geology in order to exchange experience and best practices, as well as to implement joint academic mobility programs.

Ambassador Temirbayev informed the Bulgarian side of the ongoing work of the Kazakh Government on the development of the scientific system and the introduction of international advanced technologies, in particular in the field of natural resource extraction. He stressed the importance of the development of geological science for Kazakhstan for its rich mineral base.

The Kazakh diplomat also informed about celebration of the 125th anniversary of outstanding geologist Kanysh Satpayev this year, who enormously contributed to the development of geological industry in Kazakhstan.

In turn, Ivaylo Koprev expressed interest in deepening cooperation with Kazakhstani universities in order to share advanced solutions and students under academic mobility programs. According to him, the University “St.Ivan Rilski” is the only state educational and scientific institution in Bulgaria providing scientific services and training of highly qualified specialists for the needs of the mineral resources industry.

In conclusion, the parties agreed to maintain working contacts on all issues identified during the meeting.

Founded in 1953, the University of Mining and Geology “St.Ivan Rilski” has trained more than 30,000 professionals – Bulgarian and foreign citizens from almost 40 countries from all over the world – Europe, Asia, Africa, South and Central America.