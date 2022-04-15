Bulgaria notes impressive progress in modernization of Kazakhstan’s political system

SOFIA. KAZINFORM - A round table was held at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Bulgaria dedicated to the State-of-the-Nation Address by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev «New Kazakhstan: the path of renewal and modernization», Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ press service.

Speaking to prominent Bulgarian experts and journalists, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Temirtay Izbastin highlighted in detail the essence of the reforms voiced in the State-of-the-Nation Address by the Head of State and aimed at further modernization of the political system and democratization of society.

Chairman of the Federation of friendship with Russia and the peoples of the CIS countries Zahari Zahariev welcomed the ongoing reforms of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. According to him, they «give impetus to the further transformation of the political system and are aimed at consolidating the Kazakh society.»

In turn, Nina Dyulgerova, one of the leading Bulgarian political scientists, a professor at the Free University of Varna, added that «the ongoing reforms clearly demonstrate large-scale changes in the state structure and the democratization of society.»

Bulgarian journalist G. Vatsov drew attention to the fact that the draft law on mass media being developed on behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan «is based on the principles of democracy, protection of human rights and freedom of the media.»

At the end of the meeting the Bulgarian experts wished success in the implementation of the planned reforms and further prosperity to Kazakhstan.