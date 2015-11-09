Bulgaria plans to hold national exposition at EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev has had a meeting today with Chairperson of the National Assembly of Bulgaria Tsetska Tsacheva who is on an official visit to Kazakhstan.

At the meeting the sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues related to Kazakhstan-Bulgaria cooperation. Speaker Tokayev welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of cooperation between the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament and the National Assembly of Bulgaria, hoping it will strengthen multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries. Mr. Tokayev also informed the Bulgarian guest of the work done by the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament on the implementation of the National Plan "100 specific steps" initiated by President Nursultan Nazarbayev. The plan, according to him, opens new opportunities in terms of business in Kazakhstan. The Senate Speaker invited Bulgarian parliamentarians to participate in the international conference themed "Religion against terrorism" that is set to be held in 2016 under the aegis of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. Ms Tsacheva, in turn, reiterated Bulgaria's readiness to develop comprehensive cooperation with Kazakhstan and invited Mr. Tokayev to visit Sofia in order to expand inter-parliamentary dialogue. In conclusion, she announced Bulgaria's plans to hold a national exposition at the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana.