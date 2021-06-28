Bulgaria records 1st day without COVID-19 deaths since September 2020

SOFIA. KAZINFORM Bulgaria has recorded its first day with zero COVID-19 deaths since Sept. 28 last year, keeping the country's total death toll at 18,027, official data from Bulgaria's COVID-19 information portal showed Monday.

Meanwhile, 16 more confirmed cases were reported in the country in the past day, the smallest daily jump in cases since June 8, 2020, raising the nationwide tally to 421,531, it showed, Xinhua reports.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients fell to 1,560, the lowest since Oct. 19 last year, and 19 more recoveries were registered across the country, bringing the total number to 394,125, it showed.

So far, nearly 1.73 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the Balkan country, with 786,336 people having been fully vaccinated.