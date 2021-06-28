EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:26, 28 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Bulgaria records 1st day without COVID-19 deaths since September 2020

    None
    None
    SOFIA. KAZINFORM Bulgaria has recorded its first day with zero COVID-19 deaths since Sept. 28 last year, keeping the country's total death toll at 18,027, official data from Bulgaria's COVID-19 information portal showed Monday.

    Meanwhile, 16 more confirmed cases were reported in the country in the past day, the smallest daily jump in cases since June 8, 2020, raising the nationwide tally to 421,531, it showed, Xinhua reports.

    The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients fell to 1,560, the lowest since Oct. 19 last year, and 19 more recoveries were registered across the country, bringing the total number to 394,125, it showed.

    So far, nearly 1.73 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the Balkan country, with 786,336 people having been fully vaccinated.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!