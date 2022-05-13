Bulgaria's COVID-19 recoveries exceed 1 mln

SOFIA. KAZINFROM - The number of COVID-19 recoveries in Bulgaria has exceeded 1 million amid a steady decline in the spread of the disease, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday, Xinhua reports.

As many as 7,024 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 1,006,669, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed infections reached 1,161,038, with an increase of 332 on Thursday, the ministry said.

The death toll rose to 37,035 as 16 more patients died in the past 24 hours, it said.

At the same time, according to the ministry's statistics, the numbers of active cases and hospitalizations fell to 117,334 and 608, respectively, the lowest figures since January 2022 and July 2020.

The ministry also said that 29.75 percent of the country's population became fully vaccinated after 944 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the past day, and the total number of administered vaccine doses reached 4.39 million.