Bulgaria to show documentaries about Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The online channel about tourism and traveling Travel HD will show films about Kazakhstan prepared by the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

"According to the information of the TV channel, the movie Welcome to Kazakhstan will be broadcast on February 17 at 20:30 Bulgarian time and 17:30 Astana time.

One more film Chosen by Time will be presented soon.

"We express gratitude to the Diplomatic Mission of Kazakhstan in Bulgaria for translating our documentaries into the Bulgarian language", reads the message posted by the President's TV and Radio Complex on social networks.