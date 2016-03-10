EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:33, 10 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Bulgaria wants to resume negotiations on South Stream Pipeline

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In late 2014, Moscow cancelled South Stream gas pipeline project, provoked by "unconstructive stance" of the European Union. However, not all countries seem to share the position of the EU leadership.

    Bulgarian authorities are planning to resume talks on the construction of "South Stream" gas pipeline, Russian Deputy Minister of Energy Yuriy Sentyurin said.

    "The Bulgarian partners are actively advocating for resumption of negotiations on the South Stream. At least, our ministry has received such information," Sentyurin said.

    The project was scrapped because of disagreements between Russia and EU provoked by the European Union's third energy package, which prohibits companies from both owning the gas and operating the pipeline.

    According to the project, the pipeline was to deliver Russian natural gas through Bulgaria, Serbia, Hungary and Slovenia to Italy and Austria.

    Earlier, Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic also expressed his hopes that the South Stream gas pipeline project would be successfully implemented despite the existing problems.

    Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Oil & Gas World News News Oil and Gas
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!