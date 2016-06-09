Bulgarian deputies expressed condolences to Kazakh Parliamentarians over Aktobe terrorist attack

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A delegation of the Bulgarian Parliament headed by Chairman of the Bulgaria-Kazakhstan Friendship Group Daniela Daritkova has visited today the Majilis.

Chairman of the Majilis Committee for Socio-Cultural Development Gulnar Iksanova received the Bulgarian parliamentarians.

At the beginning of the talks, the deputies of the Bulgarian Parliament expressed their condolences over the Aktobe terrorist attack and noted the importance of joint actions in countering terrorism. They emphasized also the relevance of the Kazakh President’s Manifesto “The World. The 21st Century” presented by him at the Washington Summit in March, Majilis press service told Kazinform.

Speaking on the urgent issues in fight with new challenges Daniela Daritkova emphasized that cooperation in this sphere must benefit both nations. “We are ready to discuss all the points of development in all the areas,” G.Iksanova said.

The parties exchanged also views on healthcare protection, medicine, demography and social aspects. “Kazakhstan is keen on using investment potential of European countries in implementation of Nurly Zhol strategy,” she added and invited Bulgaria to attend the EXPO-2017.

“We stand for development of the energy of future,” Daniela Daritkova stressed.