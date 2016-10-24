Bulgarian expert tells ways of developing tourism in East Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM. What the potential and opportunities of Eastern Kazakhstan are and how to implement them was told by a Bulgarian expert in the international investment forum Altay-Invest-2016 in Ust-Kamenogorsk. Sonya Yenilova, board member of the largest tourist complex of Bulgaria "Sunny Beach» and a tourism expert in EU "Regional Development of Kazakhstan" project says that the region has many opportunities for development of various tourism trends and shared how to make them work, the regional media center told Kazinform.

Sonya Yenilova represented one of the consulting companies which was invited to the region to conduct an analysis of the situation and to prompt "the secrets" of development of this industry.

The expert emphasized various tourism opportunities which East Kazakhstan has. The investment forum, according to her, is the first and significant step for the region to involve people from other countries. She advised to include historical monuments into the cultural routes program - that way the region will be able to attract more tourists.

In the region there are about 400 tourism places. At the same time they are capable to receive more than 23 thousand visitors. East Kazakhstan is one of five regions of Kazakhstan where cluster tourism "the Pearl of Altai" is being developed.

During three months in 2016 East Kazakhstan was visited by more than 4 thousand foreign tourists which is 64,4% more than in 2015. 83 thousand Kazakhstan citizens have visited the East of Kazakhstan.

Deputy akim of the region Zhalsylyk Omar states that the capacity of East Kazakhstan is even higher. "The region has a huge tourism potential. We should promote sports, medical, cultural and ethnic tourism. The tourist objects of the region can receive more than 23 thousand people, and it is not a limit. We have certain issues in this sphere which we need to resolve, therefore we have invited the representatives of international consulting companies," - he noted.