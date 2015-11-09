Bulgarian-Kazakh Chamber of Commerce opened in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Bulgaria- Kazakhstan Commerce Chamber has been opened today in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Chamber maintains bilateral business ties and investment process between Bulgaria and Kazakhstan. It will specialize in energy, pharmacy, IT and innovations, construction and architecture, real estate, transport and logistics, tourism, food industry, academic exchange and culture issues. "Bulgaria considers Kazakhstan its long-term partner and strives for longstanding, constant and productive trade-economic cooperation. The opening of this office is of great importance for me. We expect good results from its activity. I would like to note that the Bulgarian-Kazakh Commerce Chamber enjoys support from all Bulgarian authorities," Chairperson of the National Assembly of Bulgaria Tsetska Tsacheva Dangovska said at the ceremony.