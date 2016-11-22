EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:22, 22 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Bulgarian manager Mladenov to helm FC Kaisar

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC Kaisar based in Kyzylorda has announced the signing of a 1+1 contract with Bulgarian manager Stoycho Mladenov, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    After lengthy negotiations, the sides finally agreed the terms of Mladenov's contract. In case FC Kaisar demonstrate good results in 2017 season, the contract will be automatically extended for a year.

    Mladenov is a former football player.

    In June 2016, he was appointed as manager of FC Atyrau.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Football News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!