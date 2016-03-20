Bulgarian observer surprised by high voter turnout at parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - International observer from Bulgaria and former Minister of Regional Development Desislava Terzieva praised high standards of voting at the snap parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan.

"I would like to praise high standards of voting. I'm quite impressed by the voter turnout. I'm surprised by that fact that people of all ages come to the polling stations. Voter turnout is not that high in Bulgaria," Ms Terzieva said at a press briefing in Astana on Sunday.

In her words, the election process in Kazakhstan is held according to the international standards in open and democratic manner. "I haven't seen anyone complaining. I've been to several polling stations and seen people with disabilities casting in their votes," she added.