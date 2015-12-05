EN
    00:27, 05 December 2015

    Bull&#39;s eye! Amazing video of seemingly impossible trick shots

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The footage was created by Dude Perfect, a group of friends who became an Internet sensation for putting their skills to the test in numerous sports or games.

    This time, the guys picked up different firearms and hit various targets at a number of firing ranges.

    Hitting a target while hanging upside down on a rope is one of the trick shots the group performs in the video. Of course, colorful explosions and slo-mo gunfire are also featured.

