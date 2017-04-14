Bundestag deputies visit Expo 2017 sites

ASTANA. KAZINFORM German Bundestag delegation headed by the parliamentary secretary of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group Manfred Grund have visited Expo 2017.

On April 13, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of National Company "Astana EXPO-2017" Akhmetzhan Yessimov held a meeting with German parliamentarians in the organizer's office, primeminister.kz reports.

Yessimov informed on the final phase of preparation for Expo 2017 at the meeting addressing the issues of preparing and holding the exhibition. 115 countries and 21 international organizations have confirmed their participation. As of today, the organizer has approved of 113 applications from the official participants to hold National days. For now, the participating countries are actively working on content filling of their national pavilions.

"The German pavilion is the largest with the area of 1252 sq m and neighbors Monaco, the Netherlands and Spain. It is remarkable that being selected by the special international commission of scientists and the Nobel prizewinners German companies will present 3 of all 24 projects demonstrating their achievements in the Best Practices Area pavilion. We are aware of the wide experience of Germany in renewable energy sources, and this experience will be informative and interesting for the exhibition participants", Akhmetzhan Yessimov noted.

In return, a deputy of Bundestag noted the importance of Germany's participation in Expo 2017 as the country that supports the use of renewable energy sources.

"Germany has experience in holding Expo, and we are glad with obtaining such a good site in Astana to share knowledge and achievements in green energy. Not only the largest pavilion Germany will have but, as a rule, we also prepare a large cultural programme. We want to hold 3 large-scale events showing the German culture alongside the national day of Germany on July 12", Manfred Grund said.

Further, the Bundestag deputies asked questions regarding logistics, visitors security and medical aid and received comprehensive answers and clarifications.

After the meeting the delegation made a small tour around Expo sites and viewed the German pavilion where installation works for thematic arrangement are underway.

Nowadays, being one of the basic elements of the economic energy system in Germany the renewable sources contribute to 12.3 percent of final energy consumption and 23.4 percent of total electricity production.

National Company "Astana EXPO-2017" JSC was established on January 15, 2013 to prepare and hold Expo 2017 International Specialized Exhibition.