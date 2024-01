ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Cornelius Bundrage, a former IBF world champion in junior middleweight, speaks highly of Kazakh boxer Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 КО), Sports.kz informs.

"At 1 point and time @GGGBoxing boxing was the most feared fighter since @MikeTyson", Bundrage wrote in his twitter.

Gennady Golovkin's next fight is scheduled on May 5. He will meet with Mexican Saul Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 КО).