Burabai - the most popular CIS resorts to travel

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Burabai ranks the first among the CIS resorts and is the most popular place among Russia's tourists, TurStat analytical agency reports.

The agency presented its ranking of CIS resorts popular among Russian travelers this summer.



Kazakhstan's Burabai, Issyk-Kul of Kyrgyzstan, Lake Naroch in Belarus, Bilgah Beach of Azerbaijan and Lake Sevan of Armenia rank top five of popular travel destinations.

